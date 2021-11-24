Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $225,678.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.00367308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,745,910 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

