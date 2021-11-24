Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.26. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 394,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

