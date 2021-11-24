MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 58.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAX stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

