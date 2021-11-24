MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDVL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDVL opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. MedAvail has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 760.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 364.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 35.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

