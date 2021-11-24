MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSPD opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

