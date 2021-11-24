MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,966 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dover were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dover by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

