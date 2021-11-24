MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $437.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $429.53 and its 200-day moving average is $431.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.