MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 68.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 81.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 70.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

