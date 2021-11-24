MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 36,792 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,792 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $423.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

