MCO (MCO) Reaches Market Cap of $181.68 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, MCO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a total market capitalization of $181.68 million and $1.09 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO coin can now be purchased for about $11.50 or 0.00020400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00251875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,643,393.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00087327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012131 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.