MAX Exchange Token Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $926,036.89 and approximately $61,943.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,493.84 or 0.98934321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00357669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00485408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00187530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.