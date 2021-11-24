MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $925,308.73 and approximately $64,390.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,233.45 or 0.99215651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00325841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00505783 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00190735 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001248 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

