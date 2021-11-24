Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 258.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.
