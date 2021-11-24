Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 258.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

