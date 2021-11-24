Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.42. Materion has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

