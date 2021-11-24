MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.