Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $70.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MAS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.22. 1,251,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,042. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $69.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

