Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Ambrx Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,176,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

