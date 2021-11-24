Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $521,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 39.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 99,580.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $205.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

