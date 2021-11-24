Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 4,270 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

