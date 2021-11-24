Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 28,800 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

