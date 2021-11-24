Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 13,483 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth $7,816,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 779,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after acquiring an additional 286,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Criteo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

