Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 12,608 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.33%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

