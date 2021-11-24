Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.36% of Euroseas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euroseas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Euroseas Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

