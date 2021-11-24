Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 1,024 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

