Marshall Wace LLP Sells 199,761 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $147.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

