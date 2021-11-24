Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.34 Million in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 244,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 386,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIMI opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

