Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.23 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.24% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,574,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,872,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,618,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,608,000.

Shares of XPDI opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

