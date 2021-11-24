Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105,023 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

