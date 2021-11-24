Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Marriott International by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301,826 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

