Mark A. Stevens Sells 58,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVDA traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.46. 53,153,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

