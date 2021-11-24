Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4485 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.45.

MPFRY stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

About Mapfre

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

