Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,320 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

