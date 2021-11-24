Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 10,601 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGO. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

