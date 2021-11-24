Man Group plc Invests $204,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.