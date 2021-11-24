Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 13,158 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.