Man Group plc Acquires New Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.