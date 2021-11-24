Man Group plc Acquires 3,432 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Sequans Communications worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.89. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

