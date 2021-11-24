Maker Price Reaches $3,107.60 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,107.60 or 0.05503134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $144.62 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 990,156 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.