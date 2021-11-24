Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,048 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.