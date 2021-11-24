Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.15. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 9,529 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.72 million and a PE ratio of -32.59.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$166.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

