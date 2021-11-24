Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

