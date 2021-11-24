Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,799. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

