Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.84

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as high as C$10.97. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 210,055 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

