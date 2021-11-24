Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $251.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

