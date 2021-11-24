Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

LSTR stock opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

