Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.61. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,198. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

