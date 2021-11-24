Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.