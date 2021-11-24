Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,380.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $344.93 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.55 and a 200-day moving average of $246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

