Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

