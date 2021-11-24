Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

